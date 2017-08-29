'Room 104' Canceled or Renewed: HBO Renews Anthology Series for Season 2

Facebook/Room104HBO A promotional image for the "Room 104" anthology series.

Currently in its freshman season, HBO has announced that they are renewing the low-budget comedic anthology series "Room 104" for another season.

The series that was created and executive produced by the brothers Jay and Mark Duplass premiered on July 28. Over the past weeks, the number of viewers has continued to increase, which is quite impressive for a show that airs every Friday at 11:30 p.m.

HBO executive vice president of programming Amy Gravitt announced the renewal in a press release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Jay and Mark Duplass are gifted storytellers who have brilliantly reinvented the anthology series for the modern era," she stated. "The format of ROOM 104 offers endless possibilities and opportunities for new talent to experiment, and I look forward to seeing where the series takes us," she added.

Although quite similar from other anthology series like "American Horror Story" on FX and "True Detective" on HBO, "Room 104" has a different format, in which the series showcases different characters, drama, genres, eras, horrors, and crimes in each episode.

James Van Der Beek, Melonie Diaz, and Orlando Jones have starred in the series, and so far, the episodes that HBO has aired garnered positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. According to Screen Rant, this might as well be why the network is interested in giving the audience more of "Room 104."

The show creators, just like the show's fans, are also excited to work on more stories for the next season.

"We can't remember the last time we had so much fun making something," the Duplass brothers reportedly said in a joint statement. "We're excited to go even further down the rabbit hole with this show," they continued.

As of now, there is no premiere date for season 2, nor has the filming started. Meanwhile, the current season is slated to conclude on Oct. 13.