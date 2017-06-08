'Room 104' Release Date, HBO Upcoming Series News: First Teaser Trailer Released

HBO has just released the first teaser trailer for its newest anthology series, "Room 104." The clip featured various guests entering and leaving a room, showcasing the wide-ranging levels of madness, chaos and humor that can happen inside a single motel room.

YouTube/HBOScreencap from the official teaser for "Room 104"

Despite being short, the trailer was able to reveal a substantial amount of information about the upcoming series. While it did not cover a lot of the series' plot, it did introduce very well the concept of the show—that even a small motel room in an ordinary American hotel chain may hold far more stories than most people know.

The brainchild of Mark and Jay Duplass, "Room 104" intends to showcase the events that might happen inside an average American motel room, from the simplest to the most complex. The series officially bills itself as "1 room. 12 different stories. Infinite possibilities" and will have the room itself as its focal point.

Before the series officially kicked off production, the Duplass brothers had this to say about the series: "We've all seen stories set in seedy motels and high-class international resorts, but for years we've been fascinated by the funny, weird, sad, scary, absurd things going down in that corporate chain hotel near the airport. That's what Room 104 is after... finding some magic in the seemingly mundane."

The upcoming series is expected to feature a mix of famous and less known but relatively good actors. Its cast includes Hugo Armstrong, Davie Blue, Veronica Falcon, Adam Foster, Ellen Geer, Philip Baker Hall, Karan Soni, Dendrie Taylor, Tony Todd, Will Tranfo, James Van Der Beek and many more.

"Room 104" will feature a different story each week as new guests check in and out of the motel room. Based on its first trailer, the show's guest book includes an elderly couple, a pair of Mormon missionaries, a dorky young boy and Santa Claus.

"Room 104" is set to debut on July 28 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.