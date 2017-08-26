'Room 104' Renewal Update: HBO Picks Up Duplass Brothers' Anthology Series for Another Season

Jay and Mark Duplass' anthology series "Room 104" has been renewed by HBO for a second season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Duplass brothers scored another run for their episodic anthology show because it has garnered good reviews across the board.

Despite its timeslot, "Room 104" has seen a steady rise in viewership since its debut on July 28.

"Jay and Mark Duplass are gifted storytellers who have brilliantly reinvented the anthology series for the modern era," HBO exec VP programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "The format of Room 104 offers endless possibilities and opportunities for new talent to experiment, and I look forward to seeing where the series takes us."

The low-budget comedy takes place in the same hotel room, 104, but follows a different cast and a different story per episode. There is no specific genre. It could range from drama to horror.

So far, the show has seen the talents of Melonie Diaz, Keir Gilchrist, James Van Der Beek, Mae Whitman, Nat Wolff and more. Even Jay has appeared in an episode.

The directors who have had a chance to helm episodes in season 1 include Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Sarah Adina Smith, So Yong Kim, among others.

The show creators have also had a go at writing alongside Xan Aranda and Ross Partridge, Boden and Fleck, Dayna Hanson, and Carson Mell. Mark penned the scripts for seven of the 12 episodes, while the others made the rest.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mark teased that they continue to seek opportunities to expand their storytelling. For instance, he shared that one of their new ventures include a musical episode in season 2.

The Duplass brothers executive produced the show alongside Sydney Fleischmann, Mel Eslyn, while Tyler Romery serves as producer.

"Room 104" airs Fridays at 11:30 p.m. ET on HBO.