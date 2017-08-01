'Room 104' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: James Van Der Beek Plays a Jealous Husband in 'Pizza Boy'

Wikimedia Commons/SANSIERRASTUDIO Image is of James Van Der Beek, American television, film, and stage actor. This image was taken in SanSierra Studio, New York, NY, US.

Could it be a mere prank or a crime waiting to happen? Either way, a pizza delivery boy's life and sanity are on the line on the next episode of HBO's non-genre specific anthology series, "Room 104."

According to a brief synopsis for the episode aptly titled "Pizza Boy," a pizza delivery guy (Clarke Duke) is about to get caught in the screwed-up games of a strange couple. No other information is available about the upcoming story, and judging by how the first episode went, something truly unexpected is bound to happen by the episode's conclusion.

The official trailer for the episode reveals a few details on what may go down. The pizza guy probably should've known that something's not right the moment he enters a dark hotel room. In one scene, the woman (Davie-Blue) is shown seemingly seducing him. In another, the man (James Van Der Beek) asks him if he has perhaps provided any special services for his wife.

And although the pizza guy fearfully insists that he did no such thing, a heated fight still escalates between the couple to the point where they are already physically hurting each other.

But could this really be an unfortunate case of domestic dispute between an overly suspicious and jealous husband and his beautiful and flirtatious wife? Or are the two of them only playing tricks on the poor pizza guy? Could this episode be a story of crime, of twisted humor, or both?

Sarah Adina Smith, who directed the haunting first episode, told IndieWire, "I liked allowing for the possibility that maybe there's more to this room than we realize." She also said that "I think that's a fun way to open this series where the room is a character. We're being given a window into all these different stories and all these different lives, and I like the idea that the room itself can affect these stories."

"Room 104" season 1 episode 2, which will be directed by Patrick Brice, airs on Friday, Aug. 4, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.