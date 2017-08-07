'Room 104' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: A Woman Hopes to Transcend Into New Realm; Orlando Jones, Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris Guest Star

Facebook/Room104HBO Title card for the anthology series, "Room 104" airing on Fridays at 11:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.

When it comes down to it, the titular room, "Room 104," is really nothing more than a cheap hotel room that just happens to within spitting distance of the airport. But in the hands of brothers, Jay and Mark Duplass, this single, seemingly harmless place is the perfect setting for an explorative, collaborative multi-genre anthology series.

"Every single person stays in a banal corporate chain motel, so it allows us to tell any kind of story we want to," Mark told Variety via the "Remote Controlled" podcast. "Sometimes crazy stuff happens there, but sometimes a very normal sweet story about an old couple happens there. And that's just really exciting to us, that it was a justification to do genres," he added.

The desire to work on a more challenging project came to the brothers after their previous show, "Togetherness," was canceled. Although the show had been a rewarding experience for the both of them, they also could not help feeling like what they had been doing was rather repetitive. It made them crave for something "more intensely collaborative" that aims to represent different types of people both in front of and behind the cameras.

"Room 104" has been organically inspired by the brothers' own experiences, their natural obsession for different kinds of people, and the various marks and details they've seen in the various hotel rooms they've stayed in through the years.

"We just can't help but wonder about the types of stories and the types of people that were in there before us," Mark added.

The next guests gracing the titular room will be Deborah and Samuel, played by Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris and Orlando Jones, respectively.

According to the official synopsis for the episode curiously titled "The Knockadoo," a woman seeking salvation is visited by a cult priest, who promises to help her transcend from the ordinary world into a brand new realm.

The episode is directed by Sarah Adina Smith, who was also responsible for the series' mind-boggling premiere episode, "Ralphie."

"Room 104" season 1 episode 3 airs on Friday, Aug. 11, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.