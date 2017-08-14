'Room 104' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: Co-Creator Jay Duplass Plays a Guilty Friend in 'I Knew You Weren't Dead'

Facebook/Room104HBO Title card for the anthology series, "Room 104" airing on Fridays at 11:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.

A man reunites with a long-lost friend on the next episode of HBO's non-genre specific anthology, "Room 104." What kind of strange, potentially horrific twist, will this particular story bring?

Jay Duplass, the co-creator of the series, will be playing a man named Daniel, who comes to room 104 with marital woes and ends up in a conflict with a supposedly dead, long-lost friend. According to the official synopsis, Daniel will be seeking advice from his friend, Patrick (Will Tranfo), regarding his marital problems. But the title, "I Knew You Weren't Dead," suggests there's a lot more than what meets the eye when it comes to this episode.

The official trailer hints that the newly reunited friends' conversation will soon turn into a confrontation when Patrick brings back that unfortunate incident in the past when he supposedly died in the water. He asks Daniel a certain question. If Daniel had happened to be there in the water with him, would Daniel have done something to save him?

Patrick is clearly blaming Daniel for not having known better and for letting him go into the water on his own. But the worst part of it all is that Daniel has never once owned up to his supposed crime.

Did Patrick really survive that incident and is now back to make Daniel pay? Could he be a ghost, seeking to avenge his untimely death, or could he perhaps be just a figment of Daniel's own guilt-ridden imagination?

In a recent interview with Collider at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, co-creator Mark Duplass shared that the artificial limits they have set for themselves had unexpectedly led to more stories inside room 104 than they've anticipated.

"We have artificial limits, as well. You only get three days to shoot an episode, you can only use a certain amount of actors and you can't leave the motel room, ever. Those artificial limits inspire you to punch against them and break out," Duplass said, further adding that they would probably be able to make 10 seasons' worth of episodes inside the same room.

"Room 104" season 1 episode 4 airs on Friday, Aug. 18, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.