'Room 104' Season 2 Renewed or Canceled? HBO Orders Another Installment of Anthology Series

HBO has officially renewed anthology series "Room 104" for another season. From brothers Jay and Mark Duplass, the series tells the tales of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel.

Facebook/Room104HBO Title card for the anthology series, "Room 104," airing Fridays on HBO.

The announcement was made by Amy Gravitt, HBO's executive vice president for programming.

"Jay and Mark Duplass are gifted storytellers who have brilliantly reinvented the anthology series for the modern era," said Gravitt. "The format of 'Room 104' offers endless possibilities and opportunities for new talent to experiment, and I look forward to seeing where the series takes us."

In response to the show's renewal, the Duplass brothers stated that they can't remember a time where they had so much fun making something. They added that they are excited to go "further down the rabbit hole" with the series.

The series is the first for the Duplass brothers since the network canceled "Togetherness" after two seasons. "Room 104" premiered last July and has seen a slow rise in its viewership numbers. This feat is more than expected given that it's timeslot, Fridays at 11:30 p.m. EDT, and was launched with very little expectation.

Each episode of "Room 104" features a different cast and director and takes place the same motel room. The show's genre also changes with each installment with some episodes being comical in nature while some more dramatic and sometimes featuring horror and crime themes.

The series' ever-changing cast has already featured the likes of Melonie Diaz, Keir Gilchrist, Philip Baker Hall, Poorna Jagannathan, Orlando Jones, Amy Landecker, James Van Der Beek, Mae Whitman and Nat Wolff, among others.

Along with the cast, the show has also seen its fair share of directors such as Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Patrick Brice, Sarah Adina Smith, So Yong Kim and a few others having a go at helming the series.

"Room 104" airs every Friday at 11:30 p.m. EDT only on HBO.