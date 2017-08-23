Rose Byrne Expecting Second Child With Bobby Cannavale

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eva Rinaldi) Rose Byrne walks the pink carpet at the Australian Premiere of "I Give It a Year" in 2013.

Rose Byrne has revealed that she is now pregnant with her second child.

Byrne delivered the good news in a casual comment she made near the end of her interview with Jones magazine.

"I'm a little tired but feeling good," she said, referring to her experience filming for her new project. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."

Byrne is expecting her second baby with partner Bobby Cannavale. They are already parents to a 19-month-old son named Rocco. The "Bridesmaids" actress and "Vinyl" alum have been in a relationship since 2012. Aside from his two kids with Byrne, Cannavale has a 22-year-old son named Jake.

Although they have busy parenting schedules, the couple still manage to find time for their respective careers. The pair have worked on three films together: "Adult Beginners (2014)," "Annie (2014)" and "Spy (2015)."

Byrne and Cannavale are still not married, but the "Neighbors" star sparked engagement rumors when she hit the Met Gala red carpet in 2016 while wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. At the time, her son Rocco was just three months old. Byrne said in a previous interview that she has a greater appreciation for mothers after having her own child.

"It takes an hour and 45 minutes to get out of the house with a baby, and by the time I'm ready, I'm exhausted," she shared. "I have a new appreciation for motherhood having just become a parent. Really, I've turned around a lot. I'm tired, but even so, all of it's great. But you definitely go into a cocoon."

The 38-year-old actress is best known for her roles in "X-Men: First Class" and "28 Weeks Later." Byrne was last seen in the series "No Activity" and TV movie "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks." Her upcoming projects slated for 2018 include the films "Juliet, Naked" and "Peter Rabbit."