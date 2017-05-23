'Roseanne' Reboot Rumors: Upcoming Sitcom to Undo Series Finale Events in 1997

After taking a bow via its series finale episode two decades ago, "Roseanne" is finally heading back to the small screen next year via an eight-episode reboot. However, in order to bring back all its original characters, unconfirmed reports claim that the upcoming reboot will undo the events it featured in its season finale episode in 1997.

REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File PhotoRoseanne Barr will reprise her Roseanne Connor character for the upcoming reboot of the ABC comedy "Roseanne."

With the growing popularity of TV reboots, fans of the '80s and '90s comedy "Roseanne" have recently jubilated upon the announcement that it will return to the small screen for its own revival. After all, the comedy series was once considered as one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time, evidenced by its four wins at the Primetime Emmy and a total of 25 nominations.

To the uninitiated, "Roseanne" has been known for its humor as it depicts the American way of life back in the '80s and the '90s, and was top-billed by Roseanne Barr, who played the role of Roseanne Conner, the Conner household's matriarch.

The series aired over ABC from 1988 to 1997.

"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant — and hilarious — today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," said ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey upon the announcement of the reboot.

Meanwhile, avid fans of the comedy series know too well that the sitcom had its share of drama when one of its original characters, Dan Conner (John Goodman), perished in a heart attack in the sitcom's series finale in 1997. While there are some who believe that featuring Dan as a ghost in the upcoming reboot of the series would be an additional comedy, rumors now claim that the reboot will override the events in its series finale. This means the reboot of the sitcom will still feature Dan as alive, as, allegedly, he only faked his death.

"Dan is very much alive. They're going to pretend like it never even happened," a source tells TV Line.