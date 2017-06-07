'Roseanne' Reboot Updates: Fans Interested in How Sitcom Will Undo Dan's Death

After it was reported last month that ABC is officially bringing back the hit '90s sitcom "Roseanne," it is said that more and more people are anticipating its arrival as evidenced by the number of views its reveal trailer got.

REUTERS/Gus RuelasActress and reality show personality Roseanne Barr from the television show ''Roseanne's Nuts'' addresses the media during the Lifetime channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California, July 27, 2011. Barr will return for the revival of "Roseanne" on ABC next spring.

"Roseanne's" return to TV was announced at last month's ABC's Upfront event. Along with the confirmation that the sitcom will be returning in 2018 was the trailer that compiled different scenes from the original sitcom during its heydays.

Upon checking the official trailer on ABC's YouTube channel and Facebook page, it has been learned that it has already gathered an overwhelming amount of views, with 31 million views on Facebook and over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Based on the number of views the "Roseanne" trailer has gotten, it is now suspected that many are anticipating the arrival of the rebooted sitcom. As the series finale featured the death of one of its major characters, Dan Connor (John Goodman), and it has been announced that the character will still be a part of the reboot, it is speculated that many are curious about how the rebooted "Roseanne" will weave into its story the supposedly already dead character.

While the reveal trailer of "Roseanne" is nothing more than a compilation of the original sitcom's punch lines and does not reveal how Dan's death will be dealt with, it was reported earlier that the upcoming sitcom will undo the death of Dan.

"They're going to pretend like it never even happened," a source told TV Line last month.

However, if rumors are to be believed, it seems that it will not only be Dan's death that will be undone when "Roseanne" returns in spring next year. Allegedly, all things featured in the sitcom's finale will be ignored as it starts anew in offering its brand of comedy only "Roseanne" can effectively offer.

The original "Roseanne" ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997.