'Roseanne' Revival Air Date, Cast News: Sarah Chalke Excited to Return in New Role

ABC's revival of "Roseanne" has Sarah Chalke quite excited. The actress played Becky Conner in the original run, but she was not the show's first Becky. She will be playing a new role in the revival.

YouTube/ABC Television Network "Roseanne" will run for eight episodes in the 2018 revival on ABC.

Nearly 20 years ago, Chalke took over as Becky when Lecy Goranson left the series to finish her college degree. But when Goranson's schedule permitted, she and Chalke played Becky on the show alternately. At one point, "Roseanne" had both actresses in an episode. Their switching was also part of a running gag on the series.

Following the announcement of the "Roseanne" revival, it was confirmed that both actresses will be returning to the show. Chalke, however, will take on a new role while Goranson will play Becky.

"I am not able to say what the part is that I'm doing, but I'm so excited," the actress told Cinema Blend.

She also said she's also looking forward to working with Goranson again: "We only sort of see each other where literally they'll have a 'Roseanne' reunion, and they'll have a photo shoot where we're having an arm-wrestle."

Filming for the "Roseanne" revival will begin in the fall. ABC scheduled the show's return for an eight-episode midseason run in early 2018 but the network has not yet announced its premiere date.

Becky ended up marrying Mark Healy in the series. Glenn Quinn played the character but the actor passed away in 2002. TV Line reported that no recasting will be made for this role and some speculate that the character might be written off as also dead in the revival.

Meanwhile, since "Roseanne," Chalke has had an impressive TV career. She starred as Dr. Elliot Reid on "Scrubs" for nine seasons and she also played the recurring character, Dr. Stella Zinman, on "How I Met Your Mother."

At present, Chalke plays the voice of Beth Smith in the animated series "Rick and Morty." Goranson, on the other hand, had guest-starring roles on "Sex and the City," "Fringe" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."