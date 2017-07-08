'Roseanne' Revival Air Date, Cast News: Will 'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Return?

Questions continue to hound producers ever since ABC announced the revival of "Roseanne" in April. Of particular interest to viewers is Johnny Galecki's participation, who played David Healy in the original series for five seasons. Will "The Big Bang Theory" star be gracing the revival?

REUTERS/Mike Before he became a big star on "The Big Bang Theory," Johnny Galecki was on "Roseanne."

As David, Galecki had an on-screen romance with Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) on "Roseanne." Galecki and Gilbert would eventually reunite and reignite their TV coupling in the earlier seasons of "The Big Bang Theory."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC has not ruled out the possibility that Galecki will appear in the show. It was also reported that Galecki will be returning in "some capacity." The actor or his reps, however, have not made any official confirmation as of press time.

Galecki's presence on "Roseanne" poses a few kinks, though, as the actor's contract with "The Big Bang Theory" is good for two more seasons. His schedule is also tied up to a new CBS series called "By the Book," where Galecki is executive producer. How will the actor have time to accommodate "Roseanne"?

There's also another problem with Galecki returning as David that the revival writers might be challenged to address. "Roseanne" viewers watched, for five yeas, how David and Darlene got together, broke up, reunited and had kids but Roseanne Barr's character dropped a bombshell in the series finale.

In the show's last episode in 1997, Roseanne revealed that David was actually dating Darlene's sister, Becky (Lecy Goranson/Sarah Chalke), in "real life." She said "Roseanne" was actually based on a "story" her character wrote and that most events in the series were a figment of her imagination.

The "reality" revealed in that finale episode changed a lot of things for the show. So, if Galecki does return to "Roseanne" for its new run, will David be with Darlene or Becky?

The "Roseanne" revival has been scheduled for a 2018 launch. It will have eight episodes only.