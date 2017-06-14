'Roseanne' Revival Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Star Credits Donald Trump's Win for Sitcom's Return; Will Show Be Pro-Trump?

"Roseanne" star Roseanne Barr credits President Donald Trump's win for her show's revival. The comedienne, who is also a known Trump supporter, was overheard telling people she already had an inkling on her show's fate right after the elections last November.

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Actress Roseanne Barr will be back on TV via her revival series "Roseanne" on ABC.

A source told Page Six that while Barr's co-star and TV husband John Goodman (Dan) did not expect "Roseanne" would be back on television 20 years after it was cancelled, the actress had a different take. "As soon as I saw the election results, I knew we'd be back," the actress said.

ABC executive Channing Dungey said "Roseanne" will definitely tackle the current state of politics. "I don't know whether Roseanne will speak about Trump by name. But she's going to speak very honestly," Dungey told the audience at the Banff World Media Festival.

The news comes as ABC cancelled "Last Man Standing," which starred Tim Allen. The actor, like Barr, is also a known Trump supporter and a Republican. The show's axing became controversial as fans accused the network executives of being anti-Trump.

In bringing back "Roseanne," Dungey further said that the network hopes it will help connect what's really going on in reality. "What the election revealed was that there's parts of our country that didn't feel heard, that they didn't have a voice," she said.

ABC announced the "Roseanne" revival in May and the network made an eight-episode order for what will officially be its 10th season. The show will bring the original cast back for a 2018 airing. Aside from Barr and Goodman, viewers should expect the return of Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky).

According to TV Line, bringing Goodman back won't be a problem even as his character died in the series finale. "They're going to pretend like it never even happened," a source said and Goodman expressed excitement over how the "Roseanne" revival will pull this off.

"Roseanne" is about a middle-class family in Middle America. The series became popular for its broader appeal and right-leaning themes. Check out a scene from an old episode of "Roseanne" below.