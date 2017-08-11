'Roseanne' Revival Cast News: John Goodman's Dan Conner Is Well and Alive, ABC Confirms

YouTube/ABC Television Network "Roseanne" will run for eight episodes in the 2018 revival on ABC.

John Goodman's character in the "Roseanne" revival will still be alive next season. ABC's Channing Dungey confirmed the news at the Television Critics Association press tour, appeasing fans who were previously concerned about the possibility of not seeing one of their favorite characters again.

Before Dungey made the announcement, the future of Goodman's character, Dan Conner, in the series was in limbo. It can be recalled that one of the events that took fans by surprise in the show's season 9 was Dan's sudden death due to a heart attack.

Luckily for fans, Dungey said at the TCA press tour that while the season 9 finale would not be ignored in making the revival, "I can confirm that Dan is still alive."

Fans of the series saw how the classic sitcom's dynamic tremendously changed during its final season, especially towards the finale. Season 9 started with the Conner family winning the lottery, but the events that took place following that diminished in relevance for the viewers. Towards the end of the season, it was revealed that the entire series was nothing more than the events in a book that Roseanne Conner was penning. It was also unveiled that the family was actually very different from the group the viewers had watched throughout the show's run. Also part of the surprise was the big revelation that Dan had actually died of a heart attack.

According to reports, Dan's death was one of the events in season 9 that the creators of the "Roseanne" revival are currently trying to undo so that when the series returns, the character will be very much alive and well.

Although it has already been confirmed that all the members of the Conner family will return for the revival, it remains to be seen if Darlene's husband David Healy will also make a comeback. Recent reports suggest that "Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki, who played David, is now in talks with ABC to reprise his role, but either of the two parties has yet to confirm that.

"Roseanne" will return for its eight-episode revival in 2018 on ABC.