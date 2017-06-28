'Roseanne' Revival News: Dan Rumored to Return Despite Dying in 1997 Finale; Michael Fishman Shares Experiences on Set

It has been reported that the original cast members of the sitcom will be returning for the revival. This means fans of Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert will be able to watch their favorites on the small screen again.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniThe image features comedian Roseanne Barr during the "Roseanne" television series season 1 DVD release party in 2005.

"Roseanne" followed the story of a working-class family who lived in a fictional town called Lanford. It originally had nine seasons, which ran from 1988 to 1997.

According to Inquisitr, there is a rumor that it will not pick up the events from the original series finale, where Dan, played by actor Goodman, died. It remains to be unknown how they are going to incorporate his character into the show's reboot.

Meanwhile, Michael Fishman, who played D.J. Conner on the show, has been reported to return as well. He was recently interviewed by Hidden Remote and he shared his experiences being one of the main cast members on the hit television show.

"I was lucky enough to grow up with great people in front and behind the camera. I was fascinated by everyone. Still am," he told the publication.

He also admitted that part of the reason why he is very much willing to return is that he loved his character and added that the hardest part about playing D.J. was the show itself coming to an end.

He said, "I loved every day at work. When jobs end, people are scattered in every direction. As a kid that is harder to accept."

The upcoming revival is still likely to focus on the Conner family's crazy antics as they live their everyday lives, just like before, but it may tackle political issues as well.

It remains unclear for now when the revival of "Roseanne" will go into production as it is still being shopped around to different networks and streaming services. However, it has been announced that the show will have eight episodes, and will be produced by actors Barr and Gilbert themselves, alongside Tom Werner, Whitney Cummings, and Bruce Helford.