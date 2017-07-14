'Roseanne' Revival News: Is ABC Searching for Young Actors to Portray David and Darlene Healy's Children?

REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI Actress Roseanne Barr, star of "Roseanne," which is rumored to be revived by ABC

More details about the revival of "Roseanne" emerged after ABC announced its development in April.

While ABC is still not willing to divulge the information about the revival's story, TVLine revealed that the network is secretly searching for a young actress and a young actor to play the role of the children of Johnny Galecki's character David Healy and Sara Gilbert's Darlene Conner-Healy.

According to reports, David and Darlene's daughter Harris, who was delivered prematurely in season 9 episode 19, will now be a 14-year-old girl who has striking resemblance to her mother. On the other hand, their son is expected to be a boy below the age of 10.

Another report from the same publication claims that the couple's son will be used by the producers to handle the death of Quinn in 2002. According to the report, the boy will be named Mark when the series returns for its 10th season revival.

This means the controversial twist that happened in the series finale that aired in 1997 will be undone. During that time, the series opted to remove the relationship of David and Darlene and paired them with Becky (Sarah Chalke) and Mark (Glenn Quinn), respectively, because David and Darlene's marriage was just a part of Roseanne's (Roseanne Barr) imagination.

Reports about the revival of "Roseanne" was first revealed by Deadline, stating that Barr, Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Michael Fishman will reprise their roles from the original series. Chalke is also reported to return to the series, but she will no longer play the role of Becky in the revival.

Reports also mention that Galecki is expected to appear in the series revival, but the extent of his return is still unconfirmed since he is currently busy with his current sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

ABC is slated to include the "Roseanne" revival in the mid-season lineup of the network in 2018.