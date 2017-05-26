Rough Day for an Abortionist: Eyeball Fell in My Lap, Gross

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

It's tough being an abortionist. There are few places you can share about the challenges of your work – to discuss the "heads that get stuck that we can't get out" or how difficult "taking (a fetus) apart" can be. After all, a fetus is "a tough little object," and ripping it limb by limb can be traumatic – at least on "day one."

(Photo: Screengrab, Center for Medical Progress)Talcott Camp, deputy director of ACLU's Reproductive Health Freedom Project, speaks to Center for Medical Progress' David Daleiden in an undercover investigation at a National Abortion Federation Conference.

These gruesome revelations are part of a stunning new video released yesterday on YouTube by the Centers for Medical Progress (CMP). YouTube removed the video, saying it violated its "terms of service." But it is still available thanks to resourceful prolife activists who copied the video before it was pulled.

Julie Roys is host of a national talk show on the Moody Radio Network called "Up For Debate."

The footage was secretly recorded at a National Abortion Federation (NAF) conference, an exclusive gathering that CMP founder David Daleiden was able to enter by posing as a buyer for a biotech company. The video had been withheld from release for more than a year due to a judge's gag order. However, in October Got News leaked portions of the footage to the public. And Thursday, the CMP released for the first time the most explosive parts of its footage.

"An eyeball . . . fell down into my lap, and that is gross," says Dr. Uta Landy to audience laughter. Landy was a speaker at the conference and is the founder of Planned Parenthood's Consortium of Abortion Providers.

Similarly, Talcott Camp, the Deputy Director of the ACLU Reproductive Health Freedom Project, reveals her empathy for what abortion doctors endure. "When the skull is broken, that's really sharp! I get it! I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium."

The video is absolutely breathtaking and leaves no doubt that people in the abortion industry know precisely what they're doing and how heinous their murderous acts are. "Given that we actually see the fetus the same way (as pro-lifers), and given that we might both actually agree that there's violence in here, ask me why I come to work every day," says Dr. Lisa Harris, medical director of Planned Parenthood of Michigan. "Let's just give them all the violence. It's a person. It's killing. Let's just give them all that."

The video also dispels any doubt that Planned Parenthood knowingly and willingly sold baby body parts for profit in violation of federal law.

"I know Planned Parenthood sells a lot of stuff to people," says Dr. Paul Blumenthal, Maryland Planned Parenthood medical director emeritus.

Similarly, Deb VanDerhei, national director of Planned Parenthood's CAPS says, "The truth is that some (clinics) might want to do it (sell baby body parts) . . . to increase their revenues, and we can't stop them."

Dr. Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, also talks about harvesting fetal body parts for sale.

"You know, sometimes she'll (baby body parts buyer) tell me she wants a brain," she says. "And we'll, you know, leave the calvarium in 'til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn't get lost."

Perhaps the most gruesome and shocking revelation in the whole video, though, is one made by Dr. Ann Schutt-Aine, director of abortion services at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. Schutt-Aine admits that she rips off fully-developed babies' limbs before extracting them from the womb so the abortion won't qualify as a partial birth abortion, which is illegal.

"If I'm doing a procedure, and I'm seeing that I'm in fear that it's about to come to the umbilicus [navel], I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix and pull off a leg, or two," Dr. Schutt-Aine says, "so it's not PBA [partial-birth abortion]."

What's going on in the abortion industry is unreal – and unconscionable, but sadly, it's just a normal day in Planned Parenthood's little shop of horrors. Yet instead of indicting Planned Parenthood, the California Attorney General is charging whistleblower David Daleiden and his partner Sandra Merritt with 15 felonies. Planned Parenthood is accusing Daleiden of violating state law by filming peoples' confidential conversations without their permission.

Never mind that these conversations were conducted in front of audiences of people in a public place. And never mind that whatever possible felonies Daleiden and Merritt may have committed pale in comparison to cold-blooded murder. We need to consider the rights of these abortionists. After all, theirs is a tough life.