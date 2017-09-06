Royal Family News: Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Expecting Their Third Child

REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a girl on Saturday, the couple's second child and a sister to one-year-old Prince George.

As part of the well-loved royal family, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge face a lot of pressure in their everyday lives. However, recent reports have revealed that the couple's marriage is doing well as the Kensington Palace has announced that they are expecting their third child, following Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Furthermore, the Duchess has been said to be suffering some severe symptoms as part of her pregnancy.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement, as reported by The Telegraph. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum."

According to further reports, the Duchess is being cared for in the Kensington Palace. She is currently under 12 weeks pregnant, and the symptoms of illness cause severe morning sickness, weight loss, and ketosis. During her first two pregnancies, the Duchess also suffered from the same illness.

Although common practice would indicate that the announcement of the Duchess' pregnancy should be done after 12 weeks, reports indicate that the palace decided to turn to social media to make the news public after she was unable to attend an event in London on Monday.

In the meantime, the monarchic family has expressed their excitement for the new addition to the line, leading to Prince Harry's statement that he is happy to be an uncle again.

There is no word yet on what the Duke and Duchess plan to name their third child. For the meantime, fans are hoping that the Duchess will be able to tide through her illness the same way she did in her first two pregnancies.