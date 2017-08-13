Royal Rumors: Prince William and Kate Middleton to be Named Next King and Queen?

Reuters/Philippe Wojazer Featured in the image are Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, with French President Francois Hollande.

Is the House of Windsor going to see a new King and Queen soon? Rumors say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be taking the throne.

An anonymous source reportedly told news outlets that Queen Elizabeth is passing down her royal duties to grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

But why is she skipping her son, Prince Charles, who has been waiting a lifetime to be crowned as King? According to the source, the queen believes that having a younger generation in the House of Windsor will be beneficial for it to thrive.

"Her Majesty realized that William and Kate are the future," a palace insider allegedly said.

"She has spent 65 years making sure that the House of Windsor survives, and she sees William and Kate as having the energy and star quality to do the job in a modern world. Queen Elizabeth will always do what is best for the long-term health of the monarchy."

Moreover, the source claims that Queen Elizabeth thinks that after all the drama that has surrounded the royal family during the past years, the monarchy no longer has the "respect and power it once had" and that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, are the ones who can turn this around.

However, according to The Hollywood Gossip, the passing of royal duties, if it does go as planned, may not be happening too soon as the Queen is said to be very much in good condition to rule, even at 91 years old.

There are also rumors that Prince William's relationship with his father has become slightly strained because of this news.

As of now, there has been no official royal announcement released regarding the issue. It remains a rumor until a confirmation from the palace is provided.