Rudy Gobert Injury News: Utah Jazz Center Suffers Knee Hyperextension But 'No Ligament Damage'

Doctors declared that Rudy Gobert is suffering from a knee hyperextension injury and bone contusion. On a more positive note, Gobert has no major ligament damage.

REUTERS/Juan MedinaFrance's Rudy Gobert (L) challenges for a rebound with Serbia's Miroslav Raduljica during their Basketball World Cup semi-final game in Madrid September 12, 2014.

Because of the injury, the Utah Jazz center had to leave the NBA playoffs within just under a minute into their first game against Los Angeles Clippers last Saturday night.

According to Utah Jazz's official update on Gobert's injury posted through NBA.com, the downed player was immediately examined by the team's medical staff on standby at the STAPLES Center during the game. He quickly went through x-rays that showed no signs of serious injuries.

The report added that after the initial examination, Gobert was brought out of the STAPLES Center to undergo further magnetic resonance imaging testing from which he was "diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension and bone contusion."

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert injures knee on first possession of Game 1 between Jazz, Clippers.



MORE: https://t.co/Y56wQ3D43t pic.twitter.com/c7JKXnwuAp — NBA.com (@NBAcom) April 16, 2017

Shortly after the first whistle was heard for the Jazz vs. Clippers Game 1, Gobert aimed to protect the first ball possession by providing a screen on teammate Gordon Hayward. However, he accidentally bumped knees with Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute who tried to go after Hayward. Right after the contact, Gobert quickly fell on the floor and even missed a pass.

Gobert made several attempts to get back to game by trying to stand up and taking short crawls but failed. His teammates then swarmed to him, and the next thing fans knew, he was being led out of the court and into the locker room.

Before the first quarter ended, the coaching staff of the Utah Jazz confirmed that Gobert woud not be able to make it back to the game.

Luckily, the team was able to pick itself up a few moments after it was made official that Gobert would not be returning to the court that night. The Jazz won the first game against the Clippers, 97-95.

However, Gobert was not able to play for the team's second game against the Clippers. The Jazz lost 91-99. The series is now tied 1-1.