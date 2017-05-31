'Rugby 18' Release Date, News: Game Arrives in October

Bigben and Paris-based video game developer Eko Software have recently announced that a sports simulation video game called "Rugby 18" is in the pipeline and will arrive in October.

BigbenPromotional image for "Rugby 18."

As the name suggests, the upcoming video game is based on the rugby football sport. The developers revealed through a recent press release that they have been working on "Rugby 18" for more than two years now to bring out "the most immersive rugby game."

Bigben and Eko Software are setting the expectation bar high as they said that "Rugby 18" will "set a new standard for sport simulation games."

"Rugby 18" will bring in close-to-reality content based on a real-life rugby football league as Bigben and Eko Software were licensed by the English Premiership Rugby league and France's TOP 14 rugby union club competition to feature actual teams, players and league statistics in the video game simulation.

"More than 2,000 rugby players from the 2017-2018 season will be represented in each of the game's modes, including a management mode in which each player can build and develop his own team," the developers further explained in their press release.

"Rugby 18's" managing director Benjamin Lalisse added: "The team is working hard to reproduce everything that makes rugby unique as faithfully as possible. I hope sport fans will fully experience the intensity of the big matches and enjoy running their team."

The developers have promised to simulate "the depth and breadth" of the said sport by bringing in the elements of "tactical choices, different game phases and ability to learn and refine many technical skills" in a video game.

The press release hinted that the game will require players to exercise maximum discipline in playing the upcoming video game as every move and gameplay decision "will offer players a wide variety of outcomes."

The specific release date of "Rugby 18" has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, it will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.