'Ruler: Master of the Mask' Episodes 13 and 14 Spoilers: Ga Eun to Be in Life-Threatening Situations

This week's episodes of the Korean drama "Ruler: Master of the Mask" will put Ga Eun (Kim So Hyun) in different life-threatening situations as she continues to uncover the truth about her father's death.

Facebook/Ruler: Master of the Mask"Ruler: Master of the Mask" episodes 13 and 14 air this week.

Things are getting more exciting for "Ruler: Master of the Mask," with this week's episodes 13 and 14 of the popular Korean drama featuring Ga Eun heading to the palace to deliver the medicinal herbs that have been ordered from her. However, according to spoiler reports, she will use the opportunity to sneak into the King's (L) greenhouse and find the herb that the Queen had instructed her earlier to look for.

Things will not go as planned for Ga Eun, though, as she will be caught in the act of stealing the said herb by no less than the fake King. However, the encounter between the two will have some twist as the King recognizes that the perpetrator is no other than his old friend and long-time crush, Ga Eun. Hence, it is said that it is very likely for Ga Eun to escape the supposed punishment for her as the King will come to her rescue. Furthermore, it is said that episodes 13 and 14 will re-ignite the fake King's romantic feelings for Ga Eun.

Apart from coming face to face with the fake King, reports also claim that this week's episodes will feature Dae Mok's (Heo Joon Ho) troops running after Ga Eun after their leader found out that she has been trying to protect the people. However, Ga Eun will be safe once more as the crown prince, Sun (Yoo Seung Ho) will come to protect her upon learning that her life is in danger.

Reports also claim that this week's episodes of "Ruler: Master of the Mask" will also have Hwa Gun (Yoon So Hee) confessing her feelings for Sun, and Dae Mok noticing Sun because of his peddling activities.

"Ruler: Master of the Mask" airs over Korea's MBC every Wednesday and Thursday evenings.