'Ruler: Master of the Mask' News, Spoilers: Sun Joins Pyunsoohwe to Save Ga Eun; Kim So Hyun Sings OST

Sun (Yoo Seung Ho) will reluctantly join the Pyunsoohwe to save Ga Eun (Kim So Hyun) from death. Meanwhile, So Hyun will be singing the official soundtrack of "Ruler: Master of the Mask."

IMBC Official SiteGa Eun (Yoo Seung Ho) will join the Pyunsoohwe to save Ga Eun (Kim So Hyun).

On the upcoming episode 29 and 30 of "Ruler: Master of the Mask," Sun will join the villainous Pyunsoohwe group to save Ga Eun from death, the Korea Portal reported.

Sun initially plans to defeat Dae Mok (Heo Joon Ho) and fight his members to save Ga Eun since she is being held captive by the Pyunsoohwe. However, since Sun escaped from Dae Mok's traps, the leader of the Pyunsoohwe is threatening to kill Ga Eun.

Out of fear that the love of his life will die, Sun will accept the offer of joining Pyunsoohwe in exchange for Ga Eun's life. He will undergo the deadly and painful initiation rites of the group, which is to swallow poison.

After ingesting the poison, showing the painful effects on his body, the Pyunsoohwe will give him the antidote pills to help him heal. It is expected that Ga Eun will witness Sun's deadly initiation, and that she will helplessly hold him in her arms while he undergoes the physical pain caused by the poison.

Later on, Ga Eun will find out that Dae Mok is a fake leader after he visits her while being held captive. It will be revealed that Dae Mok has no real relation to the King.

Ga Eun will also meet with Hwa Gun (Yoon So Hee) and confront her about Sun's deadly initiation just to keep her alive.

Meanwhile, So Hyun will be singing the official sound track for "Ruler: Master of the Mask," Soompi confirmed.

A source from the series production revealed that So Hyun just finished recording the sound track and that it will be released soon. The title of the sound track is "Can't You Hear My Heart."

"Ruler: Master of the Mask" airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. on MBC.