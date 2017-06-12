'Ruler: Master of the Mask' Spoilers: Fake King Demands Sun to Stay Away From Ga-Eun

The love triangle between Crown Prince Lee Sun (Yoo Seung-Ho), his lady love Han Ga-Eun (Kim So-Hyun) and fake king Yi-Sun (Kim Myung-Soo) will become more complicated in this week's episodes of MBC's "Ruler: Master of the Mask."

MBC Promo photo for MBC's "Ruler: Master of the Mask."

According to the trailer for episodes 21 and 22, the ongoing political period drama will feature Yi-Sun's plans to let go of the throne and give it back to the rightful heir — if Sun will agree to give up Ga-Eun.

In one of the scenes from the trailer, the fake king is seen removing his royal robe and uses it to cover the soaking wet Ga-Eun in front of Sun. This gesture appears to hurt the real crown prince.

The trailer also shows that Sun will continue to pursue Ga-Eun even if the Queen (Kim Sun-Kyung) already confronted the latter to stay away from the former. The clip further hints that Sun will be dealing with a health scare in the upcoming episodes, since he is seen dropping on the floor while looking to be in great pain.

The episodes will be aired by MBC in South Korea on Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15.

In related news, Soompi has claimed that Yoo Seung Ho's filming schedule for "Ruler: Master of the Mask" is already taking a toll on his health in real life.

According to the publication, the actor rarely takes time off from the set of the ongoing period drama since it premiered in May, especially since he needs to be in most of the scenes of the series. This has caused him to lose as much as five kilograms.

A source from the TV show's production reportedly revealed that the actor needs to have more time to rest, but his very hectic schedule prevents him from taking a break. However, the people behind the show are said to be doing everything that they can to prevent it from affecting his health.