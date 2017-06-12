'Ruler: Master of The Mask' Spoilers:Who Will Win the Heart of Ga Eun?

On the following episodes of MBC's Korean historical drama "A Master of the Mask," greed will overrule the well-loved characters' judgments. As for Crown Prince Lee Sun (Yoo Seung Ho), he will uncover the fake King's (Kim Myung Soo) secrets.

Youtube/MBCdrama Screemgrab from trailer of "Ruler:Master of the Mask"

In episodes 21 and 22 of "A Master of the Mask," the Crown Prince will face off with the commoner who has infiltrated the ranks and claimed to be the rightful king. The true ruler has amassed the necessary military support to overthrow the Pyunsso Hwe. But will he be able to do so? In his attempt to regain the crown, the Prince will learn about commoner Sun's true intentions.

The fake king will only yield if the Crown Prince will hand over This military brat will suddenly find herself in a love triangle, between two powerful forces.

On the episodes to come, Sun will try to win Ga Eun's heart. He will drape a cape over a drenched Ga Eun while the rightful king, who is also in love with her, watches from the sidelines. But the heir to the throne will not back down easily. He too will try to win Ga Eun over. But will he be successful? As seen in the trailer, after a conversation with the love of his life, the Korean royal falls helplessly to the side, with a blank expression on his face.

For the uninitiated, "A Master of the Mask" is set in the Joseon era, in 18th century Korea. The period drama series follows the life of Crown Prince Lee un, a strong and just man who possesses the title but does not hold the power. It is now up to the prince to save the nation from the control of the Pyunsoo Hwe, an organization which has brought more suffering than comfort.

"A Master of the Mask" airs Wednesdays and Thursdays on MBC.