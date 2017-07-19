'RuneScape' Latest News: Cross-Play Capable Mobile Version of Game Announced

Facebook/RuneScape A promo image of the new "RuneScape" mobile cross-play update, featured as the cover photo on the massively multiplayer online game's official Facebook page.

Gamers on the go can now carry their "RuneScape" characters around with them, as it's been announced that the new "RuneScape," as well as its classic version, will be having mobile and tablet versions that have full cross-play capabilities with their PC counterparts.

Game developer and publisher Jagex announced that both editions of "RuneScape," also known as "RuneScape 3," as well as "Old School RuneScape" will be getting the same cross-play treatment when both games become available on mobile.

The reveal came as Jagex posted the update on their community site on Monday, July 17. "RuneScape is coming to mobile in 2018. That's right – RuneScape. The game you know and love, anywhere," their announcement said, linking to an information page where interested users can subscribe for more details.

A live stream featuring their announcement, plus a few more details on the mobile client, will be showing on Wednesday, July 19, at 3:00 p.m. EDT on Twitch.

The news post explained that instead of a separate mobile version of the game, as is the case for most ports to the Android and iOS platforms, "RuneScape" mobile should be considered as another client connecting to the same game servers.

This means that players with existing "RuneScape" accounts can simply log in and pick up where their character last left off, this time on their phone or tablet device. With the cross-play feature, "RuneScape" players can make progress in the game on whichever platform they choose — PC or mobile.

The older version called "Old School RuneScape," maintained and updated since its 2007 release, will be getting its mobile version first by winter this year. The newer "RuneScape," now in its third iteration since July 2013, will have the cross-play mobile client by next year.

More details are expected to come during and after the live steam, as posted on social media and Twitter with the tag #RSMobile.