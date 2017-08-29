Russell Brand Officially Ties the Knot With Laura Gallacher, Wedding Pictures Revealed

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/D B Young) Russell Brand at the Peoples' Assembly demonstration against austerity.

Russell Brand has tied the knot with longtime partner Laura Gallacher.

The English comedian and Gallacher got married over the weekend, according to BBC. The intimate ceremony held in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire was witnessed by the couple's closest friends and family. Among the guests were comedian David Baddiel, presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Noel Gallagher.

Brand first delivered the good news through his Radio X podcast, revealing: "I'm living a married life now ... I'm domestic."

Gallacher gave birth to her first baby with Brand in November 2016. Before his relationship with Gallacher, Brand was married to Katy Perry back in 2010. Their relationship ended in divorce after two years.

First photos from the laid-back wedding have been released, offering a glimpse at Gallacher's beaded long-sleeved wedding dress. The newlyweds are all smiles as they stood side by side and hugged each other.

Brand reportedly spent £2,300 to hire a New Orleans steamer boat to transport his guests to the next festivities. They were all welcomed to an Indian-themed reception complete with staff wearing colorful saris.

"They wanted a very small, personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus," a source told The Sun. "It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honour."

Gallacher is the daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher and sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher. She is also a lifestyle blogger and designer, who is behind the Joy Journal clothing website. Reports note that the blonde beauty came up with the website that creates customized dungarees for women.

"The Joy Journal is about creativity, colour, individuality and fun. These dungarees are an expression of that spirit. Craft, not couture, comfortable cool, not catwalk," she wrote in a press release about her business. "These dungarees are the first Joy Journal Project."