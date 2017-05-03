Russell Moore Reviews '13 Reasons Why', Says Show Might Bring 'Grace-Filled Moments'

"13 Reasons Why" is a surprise hit TV series from Netflix. It tells the story of a teenage girl named Hannah Baker who decided to commit suicide. While the series is indeed entertaining with its surprising twists and turns, a lot of people are criticizing the show for glamorizing suicide.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/13REASONSWHY) A promotional photo for the Netflix TV series "13 Reasons Why."

Pastor Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, is one of those people who don't like the show. He revealed on his blog that he wouldn't want his own children to watch the show, although he admitted that it did not really "glamorize" suicide.

The show did not present suicide as a fun option; rather, Moore explained that the show made it seem like suicide is an escape. Because of this, the show is a "perilous" thing for troubled kids and teenagers to watch since they might begin to think that suicide is a plausible alternative to their problems.

Despite these negative things, Moore believes that the controversy surrounding the series "might bring some grace-filled moments."

"If the series shows anything, it is that there are multiple reasons behind the darkness that can lead to death," he said. "Maybe this controversy will prompt friends and parents and youth ministers to talk about suicide, to signal to those in trouble that they are not alone and they won't be judged if they come forward and seek help."

Moore hopes that the show will be used as a platform by parents or friends of teenagers to talk about troubled teens' "reasons" for desperation. In that way, concerned people will be able to help those in need.

Meanwhile, Netflix has decided to include more warnings to the series after many people complained about the graphic scenes that were featured, such as the rape scenes and Hannah's suicide.

"While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories," Netflix said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Currently the episodes that carry graphic content are identified as such and the series overall carries a TV-MA rating. Moving forward, we will add an additional viewer warning card before the episode as an extra precaution for those about to start the series."