Russell Wilson's Weight Loss Diet: Seahawks QB Is Eating More as He Attempts to Improve His Performance

(Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports) Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 12-10.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a drastic change in his diet as he aims to improve his performance and be faster in the field.

However, to become leaner and quicker, Dr. Philip Goglia known as the "nutritionist to the stars" advised him to eat more. Wilson increased his food intake from 2,700 calories a day to a whopping 4,800 calories.

The diet put together for Wilson by Dr. Goglia does not include "inflammatory food" such as yeast, mold, dairy or gluten. He only gets to eat stuff like that on his cheat day every week.

In a recent interview with Washington Post, Wilson talked about changing his attitude to improve his body and performance:

You try to do as much as you can to allow yourself to be at the highest peak of being successful as possible. I can watch film all day. I study like crazy. I love to work out. But... I love to eat. I grew up eating whatever I wanted and whatever's available. Now it's more focused on, what can I do nutrition-wise and health-wise to increase my ability right now?

Following this new diet, Wilson has dropped from 225 pounds with 16 percent body fat in March to 214 pounds with 10 percent body fat by the end of July.

How this happened, Goglia explains that it is all about the metabolism. Speaking to ESPN back in June, he said that it is not all about being slow or fast.

Metabolism is ultimately hot or cold. The definition of a calorie is a heat-energy unit. So if calories are heat and metabolism is a function of heat, and if fat is a lipid and only converts to energy in a hot environment, it just makes sense that you have to eat a certain amount of calories to generate enough heat to burn fat. And that's counter-intuitive to every civilian out there.

Wilson's new diet is expected to help the quarterback perform much better this season. The Seahawks are hoping for a much better run compared with the last one, which was burdened with drama and rife with finger-pointing.