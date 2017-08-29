Ryan Gosling, Jay Z to Host SNL Season 43 Premiere

Facebook/SNL Promo image for Saturday Night Live

The 43rd season of "Saturday Night Live" is starting off with a bang. Last week, the show announced that "The Notebook" and "La La Land" actor Ryan Gosling would host next month's premiere, along with American rapper Jay Z.

SNL has confirmed that the new season will kick off with a performance from Jay Z, who has so far appeared in the show three times. Next month's premiere is not a first for Gosling either, since the show also had him as its host in one of its December 2015 episodes.

It remains to be seen what the pair will bring to the table for season 43's premiere, but reports say that Gosling might share his opinions about the success of "La La Land," while Jay Z might offer a medley of his songs. The last time Jay Z graced SNL, he rendered an eight-minute medley of some of his most popular songs, which included "Public Service Announcement," "99 Problems," "On to the Next One," and "Empire State of Mind."

Since Jay Z previously had a cameo when Beyonce performed on the show in 2003, there are speculations that she might also make an appearance during his performance in the season premiere. Rumors about the performer also gracing the show grew rife after it was revealed that Jay Z's latest album, "4:44," was heavily influenced by Beyonce.

Meanwhile, some reports also claim that Jay Z might perform his new track "Moonlight." The track summed up the rapper's thoughts on the highly acclaimed film "Moonlight's" Best Picture win at the recent Oscars, where it was mistakenly announced that "La La Land" had won.

SNL season 42 saw its ratings skyrocket thanks to its focus on the U.S. presidential elections and Donald Trump's presidency. The previous installment also earned several awards and nominations from the Television Academy.

SNL season 43 will premiere on Sept. 30 on NBC.