Ryan Lochte Claims to Be a 'Better Man' After 10-Month Suspension

Ten months have passed since Olympian Ryan Lochte was suspended from professional swimming. According to the 12-time Olympic medalist, he has become a "better man" after the suspension.

Reuters/Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Aug 9, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Conor Dwyer (USA), Townley Haas (USA) , Ryan Lochte (USA) and Michael Phelps (USA) with their gold medals after the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Lochte took to Instagram to share the news along with a video montage about a few of the headlines from last year's highly publicized incident at the 2016 Olympics. He wrote, "It's been a long suspension but it's over, I've learned and became a better man from it.... now let's go."

In September of last year, Lochte was suspended from professional swimming for a good 10 months, which means that he missed the 2017 national and world swimming championships. On top of that, he had to do 20 hours of community service.

The post had a few hashtags that suggest the swimmer's plan for the next Olympic Games, which will be in Tokyo, Japan in 2020. He used the hashtags #2020 and @2020isforyoucaiden.

The swimmer may have been banned from accessing U.S. Olympic Committee training centers as well as their facilities, but it seems like Lochte had better things to do during his suspension, preparing and caring for his son. Caiden is Lochte's newborn son. He and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child last month.

Lochte, along with three U.S. swimmers, was given the necessary punishment after blatantly lying to the public. The initial story they told NBC News was that they were held at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro. The police in Rio, however, slammed their statements and claimed that they were fabricated.

Eventually, the Olympian swimmers admitted that it was an exaggeration. According to the authorities, all three of them were confronted by armed guards at a gas station after having vandalized their bathroom. They were simply being asked for compensation for the damages they have made.

Lochte ultimately clarified that he knew the guards were demanding money for the damages.