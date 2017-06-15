Ryan Lochte Shares First Pictures of Newborn Baby with Fiancee Kayla Rae Reid

It seems that Ryan Lochte and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, are now ready to share their first born with the world. The couple has shared photos of their newborn baby on the social media platform Instagram.

Say hello to baby Caiden Zane Lochte!

The couple first welcomed baby Caiden on Thursday last week and now they are officially introducing their son to the world on each of their own Instagram pages. Reid was the first to post an image of their son on her Instagram page along with a heartwarming message.

"After almost 26 hours of an unfortunate induced labor the greatest joy entered our lives. Caiden Zane Lochte born 6-8-17. 7lbs and 14oz of pure bliss. I Immediately placed him on my chest, he looked me in the eyes and just gazed. I burst into tears and I will cherish that unforgettable moment for the rest of my life. That moment, I felt so many sweet unexplainable feelings and an infinite amount of love. He is amazing in every single way and I'm so lucky to be his mommy." She captioned the photo. "Ryan stayed by my side the entire time and encouraged me along the way. To see the look on his face when he saw Caiden was adorable and priceless, it was such an emotional moment for the both of us. I'm in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart."

Instagram/kaylaraereid Caiden Zane Lochte was born Thursday last week.

The 12-time Olympic medalist then followed suit by sharing a photo of his own, this time with the two of them holding baby Caiden in their arms. He captioned the photo saying, "Now this is what it's all about... Family!"

The couple first got engaged in October last year and just three months after, it was revealed that they were expecting. It also looks like the couple is now busy parents, with Reid even posting an image of Ryan on Instagram holding a feeding bottle in his left hand and milk on the right captioned with the phrase "daddy duties."