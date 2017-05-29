Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively News: 'Deadpool' Actor Admits to an Addiction; Actress's 'High School Musical' Connection Revealed

Ryan Reynolds isn't ashamed to admit he has one very bad addiction and it's something millions of people can relate to. His wife Blake Lively, on the other hand, was revealed to have a close relationship with a "High School Musical" ("HSM") actor.

REUTERS/Yves Herman Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together since 2011.

In a recent interview with the Irish Sun, Reynolds confessed he's addicted to "Game of Thrones." The actor loves the show so much that he's dreaming of being in the cast or take over roles from other actors, if there are no more new parts.

"I'm Irish, I've got that rugged pallor for maybe Littlefinger or Davos," Reynolds joked. "Or maybe I could be a long lost Lannister?"

Reynolds said he has no self-respect when it comes to his favorite show. "I'll do whatever it is I have to do to have more."

Meanwhile, Teen Vogue recently uncovered his wife's very close relationship with "High School Musical" actor Bart Johnson. He played Zac Efron's Troy Bolton's dad, Coach Bolton, in the series. The actress's loyal followers might have known this fact before but some "HSM" fans just recently learned about the connection.

Johnson has been married to Lively's older sister, Robyn, since 1999. The women are super close, which means she's also close to her brother-in-law. Before Lively had kids with Reynolds, the Johnson kids were her babies. She's still dotes on them, as evident in this photo Johnson recently shared on his Instagram.

Johnson described Lively as his "bestest friend" in a 2016 post when he congratulated her husband for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Ryan, today you are one of the legends and forever recognized at this historic landmark. And that's dang cool! Congrats bro," Johnson wrote.

After meeting and doing the movie "Green Lantern" in 2010, Reynolds and Lively have been a couple since 2011. They have two children, James, born in 2015, and Ines, born in 2016.