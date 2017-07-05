Ryzen 7 1800X News: AMD Processor Goes on Sale Ahead of Threadripper's Release

Facebook/AMD AMD's Ryzen 7 1800X processor is currently sold at a discounted rate prior to the imminent release of the Threadripper.

TigerDirect is offering the AMD's Ryzen 7 1800X processor at a discounted rate of $400.

AMD's fastest Ryzen processor is currently on sale at TigerDirect. Hence, those who still have some extra cash sitting around after spending for the Fourth of July celebrations can purchase it now for only $400 instead of its original price tag.

The processor goes on sale until supplies last.

According to reports, the $400 price tag has been the lowest price for the said processor since its release. While other outlets, such as Newegg and the Amazon, sell it at a discounted price of $460 and $420, respectively, it is apparent that TigerDirect's pricing is the lowest as of this writing.

To the uninitiated, the Ryzen 7 1800X comes with 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 cache, and 16 MB of L3 cache. It also boasts of the ability to clock at 3.6 GHz base and 4 GHz Turbo clock. It can even go as much as 4.1 GHz — thanks to AMD's Extended Frequency Range (XFR) technology.

As announced earlier, AMD is releasing a new set of Zen-based desktop processors this summer, its Ryzen Threadripper, which are set to awe with as much as 16 cores and 32 threads. Along with the Threadripper, AMD also announced its X399 platform to support its upcoming chip, which boasts of 64 PCI Express Gen3 lanes, quad-channel memory, and eight memory slots (DIMMs).

Because of this, it is now suspected that this will not be the only opportunity for the Ryzen 7 1800X to go on sale. While the company may adjust the price of its upcoming Threadripper chips to appeal to a broader market, selling the current products at a much lower price is nothing new as it is a means to clear the shelf and give way to upcoming products.

While it is uncertain if the Ryzen 7 1800X will experience a further price slash, those who wish to own one are now advised to purchase it at TigerDirect and enter the coupon code IUN166219 at checkout to get an automatic $20 discount.