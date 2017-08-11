Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Specs, Reviews: Powerful AMD Chip Overclocks Up to 4.1 GHz

AMD Promotional image for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper.

Early benchmark result revealed AMD's Ryzen Threadripper chip runs an overclock of up to 4.1 gigahertz.

AMD announced the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X among the other chips recently released in the new product lineup. Since this processor was introduced, the company was once again successful in stealing the show and getting gamers' hopes up.

The Ryzen Threadripper 1950X is advertised as one of AMD's most powerful chips as it is built with 16 cores and 32 threads.

Now, Reddit user callingthewolf has set the bar even higher after releasing the results of a benchmark test done with the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. According to the post, the mammoth processor was able to run at 4.1 GHz.

This is a tad better than what AMD earlier advertised. The overclocking-ready chip was promoted to run at a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz and up to 4 GHz at the maximum.

Notably, callingthewolf's benchmark test results showed that AMD's promise of a 4.0 GHz overclocking speed is consistent when the chip is running on all of its 16 cores. A few tweaks and slightly pushing up the core voltage to 1.408v enabled callingthewolf to achieve the 4.1 GHz result.

Meanwhile, PC Gamer noted that the use of Thermaltake Water 3.0 liquid cooler and a ASRock X399 Professional Gaming motherboard were crucial in achieving the results that callingthewolf got with his Ryzen Threadripper 1950X.

Reviews by other media outlets were also generally in favor of the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, especially when the price tag was considered. ArsTechnica noted that the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X's $1,000 cost goes a very long way compared to Intel's pricing range that will only get a gamer a 10-core/20-thread Core i9-7900X.

PC World, on the other hand, also noted that the players were getting an immensely greater number of PCIe lanes in the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X compared to Intel's Core i9-7900X. For $1,000, the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X is built with 64 PCIe lanes while the latter only has 20.

The Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and the 12-Core/24-Thread Ryzen Threadripper 1920X ($799) are now available in the market, while the 8-Core/16-Thread Ryzen Threadripper 1900X ($549) will be released by the end of the month.