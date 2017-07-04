'S.W.A.T.' Series Premiere News, Spoilers: CBS to Bring Hit TV Show Back; Shemar Moore to Star in Upcoming Series

Facebook/SWATCBS Promotional banner for CBS’ upcoming police drama series “S.W.A.T.” starring Shemar Moore as Lt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.

CBS is all set to air a new intense police drama inspired by an old hit television show and a movie of the same name. In the new "S.W.A.T." TV adaptation, a lieutenant's loyalty will be tested when he is assigned to the community where he grew up.

The show will star Shemar Moore as Lt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson from the Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) team. Hondo will be torn between his loyalty to the streets and his allegiance to his job when he is assigned to lead a highly skilled unit in the community where he has spent much of his youth. In this said community, the cops are often regarded as the enemy, and Hondo will have to learn how to strategically straddle these two worlds in order to prove otherwise.

According to the press release posted on the CBS' official site, Hondo will be encouraging his team to rely on communication and respect instead of using force and aggression on the residents of the community. This sounds like an easy enough order to give, but implementing it will soon prove to be a more difficult task than anyone of them would've expected, especially when a crisis eventually erupts. It is here that all of the tactical training that Hondo's team has gone through will be tested to their very limits.

Will Hondo be forced to choose between his men and his community? If so, which side will he ultimately choose?

According to the first impression review by TV Line, the upcoming series is "Moore's show," as the actor's commanding presence can be seen in every scene. He is supported by a solid cast including Jay Harrington, who plays David "Deacon" Kay, and Stephanie Sigman, who plays Jessica Cortez, whose presence quickly lends itself to a sense of a long-standing camaraderie in Hondo's S.W.A.T. Team.

"S.W.A.T." premieres on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS. Those who are interested can watch the official trailer for the upcoming series below.