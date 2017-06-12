Sacramento Kings NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Is the Team Trying to Trade Up for Markelle Fultz?

It seems the Sacramento Kings are really interested in moving up in this year's draft.

Markelle Fultz at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

They have the fifth and 10th overall picks in the draft and there's talk that they want to trade away the picks for De'Aaron Fox. But what if they can move further up the draft board and get the first overall pick?

The Sacramento Bee's Ailene Voisin surprised a lot of basketball fans last week when she reported that Markelle Fultz was going to work out for the Kings on Sunday. In fact, many were left wondering why the potential top prospect of the draft was meeting with the team selecting fifth.

Jason Jones, also of the Sacramento Bee, would go on to report that the Kings weren't hosting Fultz on Sunday. However, Jones added that a visit was still possible in the weeks leading up to the draft. Voisin also updated her report and said the meeting has been pushed back to a later date. NBC Sports' James Ham reported the same thing as well.

Fultz is unlikely to slide down on the draft board, so the Kings will have to find a way to convince the Boston Celtics to give up the first overall pick. Do they have enough assets to do that?

Aside from the two top-10 picks, the Kings also have some interesting young talents on their roster like Willie Cauley-Stein and Buddy Hield. However, that may not be enough for the Celtics.

"Boston would only trade away the first overall pick if there's an All-Star at the end of the road. The Kings don't have that — they only have more picks and more youth, which the Celtics have in abundance. Sacramento's assets could facilitate a trade for a star, but even then, the Kings might not stand a chance of piquing Danny Ainge's interest unless another team is involved," Haley O'Shaughnessy said in her report for The Ringer.