Sacramento Kings NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Signing Bogdan Bogdanović

The Sacramento Kings are going to have to fill out a lot of holes on their roster this summer and adjust to life after DeMarcus Cousins. Fortunately, the team has an extra lottery pick, thanks to the Cousins trade and they can build around a core of young players led by Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere and Georgios Papagiannis.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Petar Milošević)Bogdan Bogdanović playing for Serbia at EuroBasket 2013.

This is going to be a busy summer for Kings general manager Vlade Divac and his staff, but their biggest offseason move may involve signing one of the top basketball players in of Europe.

Bogdan Bogdanović has opted to stay with Fenerbahçe in the past few seasons. However, the Kings are hoping that he will come over to the National Basketball Association (NBA) after the current season is over.

"We would love to have him here. We have his rights, and this summer we'll talk about it," Divac said, via the Sacramento Bee.

Bogdanović was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2014, but his draft rights were traded to Kings in 2016. The guard still has one year remaining on his contract with Fenerbahçe, but ESPN has pointed out that there is a buyout option in his contract worth more than one million dollars.

Well, the Kings will have to wait a little while longer for Bogdanović to make his decision because he doesn't want to talk about his future until after the season.

"I wanted to comment on recent media report regarding me and the Sacramento Kings as I am receiving many questions from fans about my future. It is humbling and an honor for Vlade Divac to speak highly of me as a basketball player, Bogdanović said on Twitter.

"To be clear though, I will not discuss the NBA or make a decision on my future until after my season with Fenerbahce is finished," he continued.