Sacramento Kings NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Reportedly Targeting Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert seems to be drawing a lot of interest in the trade market lately.

Sam Amico of Amico Hoops has reported that the Sacramento Kings are interested in acquiring the defensive wing, but the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors are in the mix as well.

The Pelicans interest in Shumpert was first reported by Basketball Insiders' Cody Taylor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been trying to unload Shumpert since the start of the offseason, and ESPN's Dave McMenamin said he was almost traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets before the deals fell apart.

Despite what some people may say, the Kings actually have a lot of players at the wing positions with Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Jackson, Vince Carter, Garrett Temple, Malachi Richardson and JaKarr Sampson available on the roster.

Still, they could really use a defender like Shumpert, and Amico has noted that they might not have to give up much to acquire him.

"According to sources, the Cavs like Shumpert, but not necessarily his contract (two years, about $21 million remaining). And following the acquisition of Jae Crowder in the Irving trade, Shumpert could get lost in the Cavs' sudden glut of wings," Amico said.

"The good news for interested teams is the Cavs may be willing to part with a draft pick in a deal involving Shumpert — and if they didn't, would not be seeking a large return for just Shumpert alone," he added.

Meanwhile, a number of observers have speculated that the Kings may offer Kosta Koufos to the Cavaliers for Shumpert since he's unlikely to get much playing time in Sacramento next season.

Interestingly, the Cavaliers may need someone to back up Tristan Thompson at center. They just acquired Ante Žižić from the Boston Celtics, but he's an unproven rookie center. Koufos' numbers aren't really that impressive, but he has always been a solid backup center and he can help the Cavaliers shore up the middle.