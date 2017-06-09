Sacramento Kings NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Willing to Trade Away Both Picks to Move Up for De'Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings must really like what they have seen in De'Aaron Fox.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)De'Aaron Fox at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

According to ESPN's Chad Ford, the Kings are discussing the possibility of trading their fifth overall and 10th overall picks to move up in the draft so they can select Fox.

"Fox came in to work out with the Kings this week, and there is a strong impulse to get him. They think he's a nice complement to Buddy Hield and he would really ramp up the rebuilding of their culture," Ford said in his report.

Fox has been climbing up the draft boards lately and he is a very intriguing prospect indeed. But is this really necessary? Should the Kings really trade two top-10 picks for the chance to secure Fox? That's a steep price to pay just to move up a couple of spots in the draft, especially in a load draft class.

"No single player is not worthy of two Top 10 picks. Not by a long shot, unless his name is LeBron James," Jeff Ames of HERO Sports stated.

Well said. The Kings can add two solid players to their roster if they decide to keep their picks. In fact, it's possible that Fox may even fall right into their laps on draft night.

Markelle Fultz is generally considered the top pick in the draft, and if the Los Angeles Lakers take Lonzo Ball, Fox may slide down the draft board. The Philadelphia 76ers have the third overall pick, but the team needs someone who can spread the floor to give Ben Simmons more room to operate. Fox is not really known for his outside shooting, so they may pass on him.

Next in line is the Phoenix Suns. They have a logjam at the guard positions and they need a wing scorer. If that happens the Kings can get Fox with the fifth overall pick.

Of course, one of the teams drafting before them may select Fox, but the Kings still have a lot of options on the table if they that happens.