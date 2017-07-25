Sacramento Kings Putting Together a Package Centered Around De'Aaron Fox for Kyrie Irving?

(Photo: Reuters/Marcio Jose Sanchez/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Kevin Durant (35) in game two of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 4, 2017.

By now, fans have already heard that Kyrie Irving wants to be moved to one of the four teams in his list of preferred trade destinations. But the truth of the matter is that he really doesn't have any leverage to force the Cleveland Cavaliers to ship him to a team of his choice.

Right now, Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are the only three players in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with a no-trade clause. Irving is not on that list, so he can't do anything if the Cavaliers decide to trade him to a noncontender. That means any team in the league can acquire him as long as they can put together a package that will convince the Cavaliers to trade him.

The Sacramento Kings are a good example of such a team. They are a rebuilding team and they are probably years away from challenging for a playoff spot, but Amico Hoops' Sam Amico has reported that they are expected to offer prized rookie De'Aaron Fox, center Kosta Koufos and several others to the Cavaliers for Irving.

Fox may have a bright future ahead of him, but right now, Irving is a significant upgrade at point guard.

However, the trade just doesn't make much sense since they are supposed to be rebuilding. And even with Irving, the Kings will have a hard time challenging for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference next season.

Meanwhile, CBS Bay Area's James Ham has refuted the report by saying that the Kings have made no such offer to the Cavaliers.

"A league source confirmed to NBC Sports California that the Kings have no interest in dealing Fox, who they acquired with the 5th overall selection in June's NBA Draft. The 19-year-old is considered the future of the franchise at the point guard position and according to the source, any rumor of the team offering him in a deal are false," Ham said.

There seem to be conflicting reports on whether the Kings are interested in Irving or not. So which one is right?