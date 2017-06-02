Sadie Robertson Is Lawson Bates' Girlfriend in New Video

(Photo: Turning Point media relations) Sadie Robertson's Winter Jam 2017 promo shot, 2017.

Sadie Robertson is the love interest of "Bringing Up Bates" star Lawson Bates in the country music star's latest music video.

Bates, 24, tapped 19-year-old "Duck Dynasty" star, motivational speaker and author Robertson to take part in his upcoming music video "Past the Past." Both Christian reality television personalities, Bates said he called Robertson because he thought she would be the perfect addition to his music video.

"I knew getting Sadie involved would make it even better. I was thrilled she liked it as well," he told Just Jared Jr. "I'm extremely grateful to her for being a part. She was perfect for the role and incredible to work with."

Bates said the song is an important one for him, explaining why he has so much hope for the music video.

"I've poured so much of my heart into this new record, and I really feel this video, for the single titled 'Past the Past,' brings so much life to the song!" Bates said. "I hope it'll be something that all the amazing people who've supported my journey in music enjoy!"

Robertson had nothing but nice things to say about Bates, telling Just Jared Jr. how much of a gentlemen he is.

"Lawson is a one of a kind guy!" she said. "Such a gentleman despite what his part in the video makes him out to be! We laughed all day watching him try acting like a jerk for the video. Not only was it so fun and exciting to be in his music video, but it was also a pleasure to just get to spend a day with him and his beautiful family."

While Robertson doesn't mind pretending to be Bates' girlfriend for his music video, she is no longer willing to share details about her own love life. In an interview with Fox News earlier this year, she explained why she is thinking twice about being transparent when it comes to her romantic life.

"It always seems like a good idea until the breakups happen, then everything gets awkward," she told Fox News. "When your breakup is trending on Twitter, you know life has gotten weird ... I love being able to relate to girls and be a good example, but I've learned that I have to be patient and really build a solid foundation with myself in my heart before sharing it with the world."

Robertson's "Duck Dynasty" is no longer airing new episodes but Bates and his family can be found on "Bringing Up Bates" on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Up tv.