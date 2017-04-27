Christian Teen magazine "Brio" is making a comeback next month after being out of print since 2009. Its first comeback issue will feature no other than "Duck Dynasty" reality TV star Sadie Robertson on the cover page.

(Photo: The Christian Post)Sadie Robertson speaks at Winter Jam 2017, Jan. 14, 2017. She is now featured in the first comeback issue of Christian Teen magazine, "Brio."

Robertson is widely known and often criticized for her statements and personal views about homosexuality.

"Brio" will still be carried by the same publisher, Focus on the Family. Its vice president of content development, Bob DeMoss, revealed that the revamped magazine won't be overtly political but will put forward a "biblical worldview," which will include an opposing view towards social issues such as abortion, pre-marital sex and LGBT relationships.

"The heart and soul of the advice does have its roots in what the Bible says about various things from peer pressure and proper dress to sexual purity," DeMoss says, according to NPR.

The Christian teen magazine ceased publication due to financial troubles, but it had been a good alternative as reading material for teenagers who had to grow up in a conservative and evangelical household in the 90s.

The magazine did not just feature socio-political issues then, it would also include beauty, fashion, music and other pop culture topics. It is basically like a Christian or more conservative version of mainstream teenage magazines such as "Seventeen" or "Teen Vogue."

Readers of "Brio" in their teens, such as Hayley de Roche, now 30 years old, said that the magazine was her wholesome option, wherein her evangelical parents would not really mind if she openly reads it at home.

A post-doctoral fellow in sociology from the University of Pittsburgh named Sorcha Brophy, who also read "Brio" in her teens, finds it interesting to see how the magazine would do in this digital age.

"I think it will be interesting to see these things play out in a moment where these teenagers are probably less sheltered than possibly the teenagers who were reading the magazine in the early '90s," she said.

Officials from Focus on the Family, however, are confident that there is still a market for the magazine, especially among conservative girls from evangelical households.