'Sailor Moon Crystal' Season 4 Will Be Two Movies

Instead of launching a fourth season for "Sailor Moon Crystal," the sequel will be covered in a two-part film series, the official website for the franchise revealed on Friday.

Crunchyroll/Sailor Moon Crystal "Sailor Moon Crystal" to feature a two-part theatrical film series

On the 25th Anniversary Usage Birthday event, the team behind "Sailor Moon" confirmed that the anime's sequel, which was supposed to be developed in a fourth season, will instead be shown in a two-part theatrical film series. As revealed on the official website of the franchise, the project will feature "Dream" arc from Naoko Takeuchi's original magical girl shojo manga.

The Usage Birthday event was a two-day event held from June 30 to July 1 at the Marunouchi TOEI movie theater in Ginza, Tokyo, Japan.

So far, the anime has followed the manga to a tee. If the "Sailor Moon" team continues to do so, otaku or anime enthusiasts should expect to see the Dead Moon Circus and the heroes with major power upgrades. Since the arc is quite chunky, spanning a total of 13 episodes, Den of Geek believes that each of the motion pictures could have at least a run time of two and a half hours.

The sequel was first revealed in January on the official website for the 25th anniversary of "Sailor Moon."

The first three seasons of "Sailor Moon Crystal" are now available for streaming in North America on Crunchyroll, Niconico, and Hulu. Viz Media licenses all three of the anime's seasons.

Little is known about the development of the films. For now, what has been confirmed is that third season director Chiaki Kon is slated to direct both of the upcoming projects. Since Chiaki Kon took over from the first two seasons, the anime has had far better writing as well as animations.

The release date for both of the films has yet to be announced. More updates should follow in the coming months.