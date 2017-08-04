'Saint Seiya' Netflix Remake Announced; '80s Anime to Be Remade Using CGI

Netflix and Toei Animation will breathe new life into the iconic anime series, "Saint Seiya." The remake will be aired on the streaming platform and will be produced using computer-generated imagery.

According to Cinema Today, the CGI remake will be titled "Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya" and will feature 12 30-minute episodes. The series will follow the first four arcs of the original series — from Galaxy War to Silver Saint. It will be helmed by "D. Gray Man Hallow" director Yoshiharu Ashino.

Originally aired between 1986 and 1989, the 114-episode anime spawned several film adaptations, spin-offs and video games. The story follows a young orphan named Seiya who becomes a mystical warrior known as a "Saint."

Together with four other Saints, they must defend Athena from other gods who seek to destroy the planet. The original anime heavily borrowed from science fiction and Greek mythology which were woven into the plot.

Netflix has not yet revealed the exact date for when the remake will air. The only assurance fans received is that the series is "coming soon."

Netflix has had success with reviving another iconic animated classic in the form of "Voltron: Legendary Defender" which premieres its third season on Friday, Aug. 4. The series has been a huge hit with fans, both those who have seen the original series and those who haven't. The series also received a number of nominations for awards.

"Voltron" was aired at roughly the same time as "Saint Seiya" which means that most of Voltron's fans will likely be acquainted with the series. Netflix's partner in the remake, Toei Animation, also worked on the original '80s "Voltron: Defender of the Universe" series.

That being said, Netflix might be on its way to remake a number of other anime series. But for now, fans will have to enjoy another well-loved classic in the form of "Saint Seiya."