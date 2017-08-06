'Saiyuki Reload Blast' Anime Spoilers: Masako Katsuki Joins Cast as Voice of Female Sanzo Priest

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Saiyuki Reload Blast.”

Two new characters are coming to the Japanese action-adventure anime series, "Saiyuki Reload Blast," and one of them is a Sanzo Priest like Genjo. Who is she, and what role will she play in the fulfillment of the Sanzo Party's ongoing mission?

Sharak's voice will reportedly be provided by Masako Katsuki, who previously did the voices of Michiru, also known as Sailor Neptune, from "Sailormoon," and the Fifth Hokage, Tsunade, from "Naruto." She is said to be the 28th Sanzo of Arhat and is one of the last remaining Sanzo to date. She is also regarded as the only female Sanzo to ever appear in the entire "Saiyuki" franchise.

A Sanzo is a priest tasked to protect the "Sutras from the Dawn of Time," which is believed to have been instrumental in the creation the world and also has the power to destroy it; for sealed within the five Sutras are great holy powers that when combined, can easily annihilate the world.

It is for this reason that five wise monks were chosen to guard over each one of the sutras. Each of them was also called Sanzo, a title that has been passed down for generations. Inheriting the name also gives each new Sanzo the great holy power of the particular sutra their land has been tasked to keep.

Sharak is presently protecting the Kouten Sutra, which is traditionally believed to rule over the Unknown and the Infinite. However, Sharak herself has said that the Kouten is also charged with defensive magic.

On the other hand, Genjo, the 31st Sanzou of China holds the Maten Sutra or the "scripture of darkness." There can only be five Sanzo Priests who may exist at one time, and the Maten is the only scripture that has been passed down through generations of youkai priests.

The other new character that will be joining the cast is Hassan, who will be voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi. Hassan is the leader of Sharak's army.

"Saiyuki Reload Blast" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Thursdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.