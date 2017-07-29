'Saiyuki Reload Blast' Anime Spoilers: The Treacherous Journey to the West Continues in a 12-Episode Followup Series

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Saiyuki Reload Blast.”

The Buddhist priest Sanzo and his followers are back this year to continue their journey to the West in the highly anticipated continuation of the popular anime franchise, "Saiyuki." What new adventures and misadventures will the ragtag crew encounter in "Saiyuki Reload Blast"?

This particular series picks up two years after Sanzo, Goku, Gojyo, and Hakkai were presumed dead. They are, of course, still alive, and, according to the series description, have even managed to reach India. The anomaly's influence is especially rampant in this foreign land, and Sanzo and his crew's battles are only about to get even more violent.

During a particularly intense battle with demons on a mountain road, the four-man party quickly leaped into action, and just as quickly collapsed from hunger and exhaustion as soon as they've taken the enemies down.

The villagers graciously let them into their town, wherein they ended up defending the townsfolk against an army of demons that came out of the hidden gate. But this may probably only be the tip of the iceberg as compared to what the crew is about to face in future episodes.

This journey to the West has taken them through a very long and treacherous path. How close are they to reaching their intended destination? And once they do reach it, will they be strong enough to complete their sworn mission, even if it means possibly giving up their own lives?

"Saiyuki Reload Blast" is based on a manga series by Kazuya Minekura, which, in turn, was loosely inspired by the classic Chinese novel "Journey to the West." It has been adapted into an anime series by Platinum Vision under the direction of Hideaki Nakano, with scripts written by Kenji Konuta.

"Saiyuki Reload Blast" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Thursdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.