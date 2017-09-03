'Saiyuki Reload Blast' Episode 10 Spoilers: What Happens After the Battle at Kouten Castle?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Saiyuki Reload Blast.”

An acquaintance of Goku's in the past came in the heat of the battle between Genjo and Kougaiji and ended up taking Dokugaku's life. How is this going to affect the future episodes of the Japanese anime series, "Saiyuki Reload Blast"?

Genjo and Kou's intense battle was interrupted this week when a being steeped in light suddenly descended from the skies to eliminate Gyumaou's son, Kou. However, just when he's about to exact death on his target, Kou's loyal companion, Dokugaku, protected the demon prince and was thus killed in the process.

The being was neither demon nor human, but Goku seemed to remember him from a previous life. The monkey king, however, could not remember when, where, or even what name to call the apparition who quickly disappeared into the skies.

Manga readers would recognize this being as the War God Prince, Nataku, who is considered to be the first war god of Saiyuki. He is a member of Heaven's army and is also the only one allowed to take a life.

Fans were hoping for a longer reunion between Nataku and Goku, who were previously acquainted in the palace when the two of them were in hiding. Goku was Nataku's first friend, but considering how the war god himself does not seem to remember who he is, a reunion between the two would've been quite a strange affair.

On the other hand, despite claiming that the death of his half brother did not affect him, Gojyo still seemed upset over Dokugaku's demise. Could this burden possibly add to the negative aura that seems to be turning him into a full-blown demon?

The preview for the next episode, titled "Imperial Order," hints at some changes that are about to befall the Sanzo Party as they continue their journey to the west.

"Saiyuki Reload Blast" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Thursdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.