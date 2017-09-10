'Saiyuki Reload Blast' Episode 11 Spoilers: Sanzo Party to Face Nataku in Final Two Episodes?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Saiyuki Reload Blast.”

Since the god of war has mysteriously awakened and is now tasked with taking Gyumaoh and all other demons down, the Sanzo Party's services are no longer needed. However, Sanzo and his crew may just find themselves taking on Nataku themselves on the penultimate episode of the Japanese anime series, "Saiyuki Reload Blast."

This week's episode teased some interesting revelations and questions that may or may not be elaborated or explained before the series ends its 12-episode run. This has prompted fans to speculate that a second season may be on the horizon.

The Sanzo Party does not seem to be heading back home anytime soon, since Genjo is still just as determined to retrieve the Seiten Scripture, which once belonged to his master, from the Houtou Castle. And the bond they have created throughout their journey will not allow his three followers to let him embark on this personal quest on his own.

On the other hand, Kanzeon Bosatsu, who was supposed to make a direct appeal regarding the Sanzo Party's dismissal, has been shown unconscious on the floor and did not seem to have even made it to whoever was responsible for letting Sanzo and his followers go.

Moreover, the female Sanzo, Sharak, has been hiding a potentially dangerous secret all this time. It turned out that one of the villagers she has been protecting is inhabited by demons — untainted, but demons nonetheless.

What's about to happen when Nataku, who seemed to have received his next order, goes back to Kouten Castle to eliminate these demons? How far will Sharak go to protect them? And will the Sanzo Party, who has decided to go back and keep heading towards Houtou Castle, make it in time to once again give Sharak and her people a helping hand?

Goku also seems to know Nataku from a forgotten past. Will their upcoming encounter finally trigger memories of their previous friendship? Also, now that Gojyo knows about the demon mark on his neck, will this affect the way he fights when all hell breaks loose?

"Saiyuki Reload Blast" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Thursdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.