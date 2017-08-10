'Saiyuki Reload Blast' Episode 7 Spoilers: Journey to the West of Sanzo's Party Continues

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Saiyuki Reload Blast.”

After a tragic and heartbreaking episode, the Sanzo Party will hopefully be back on track on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Saiyuki Reload Blast." Are they getting any closer to completing their mission, or have they been setting themselves up for failure all this time?

The previous episode may not have shown anything that long-time fans of the series don't already know, but it does re-establish one crucial fact regarding the timeline of events.

It turns out that what happened in the three-episode installment titled "Saiyuki Gaiden," that aired back in 2011, were actually events that happened 500 years ago. Everything that followed throughout the entire franchise has all been in the present, right from when Sanzo, having been reborn from Konzen, rescued Goku from the cave.

But despite the fact that this particular part of the story has been adapted in previous installments, fans still find the events in it tragic and heartbreaking. Others, however, hoped that this will be the last time that the series goes back to this point in the narrative timeline and just keep moving forward to what the new future now holds for Sanzo and his crew.

Will they be able to do what must be done, or will they end up repeating that tragic event from 500 years ago? Will this be the installment that finally brings them to that goal? Or did the series just foreshadow the party's possible failure by bringing to light a heart-wrenching tale from a time long past?

What new challenges and adversaries await Sanzo, Goku, Gojyo, and Hakkai as they continue their journey to the West?

"Saiyuki Reload Blast" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Thursdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.